Just 3% return in three years: Nifty IT stocks see prolonged downtrend

IT stocks, once seen as a major wealth creator, have given poor to negative returns in the last few years owing to prolonged recession and artificial intelligence (AI)-led disruption. In the last three years, Nifty IT has gained just 3%, while in five years it has surged 27%. Compared to this, India’s equity benchmark index NSE Nifty50 has gained 76% in five years.

Among the top names, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has given a negative return of 10%, Infosys a positive return of 5% and Wipro no return in five years. While shares of Tech Mahindra, HCL and Coforge have seen a good jump in the 5-year period, they have also turned highly bearish in 2026 and are trading well below their all-time high levels.

Explaining the possible reason for the downturn, Sushovon Nayak, Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, stated that post the COVID-driven run-up in 2021, Indian IT entered an elongated spending recession as enterprise clients shifted focus from large transformation programs to optimizing existing technology stacks, leading to cautious discretionary spend, slower deal conversions, and a weak growth outlook that compressed valuations.

Nayak added that a deteriorating global macro environment, marked by tariff-driven trade disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty, further pushed US and European clients to defer and right-shift large IT commitments.

“The post-ChatGPT era then added a structural fear on top of the cyclical weakness, with the most visible AI spend flowing into chips and cloud infrastructure, Indian IT services began to look increasingly left out from technology spending agenda, along with revenue deflation fears that GenAI will compress the traditional IT services work of ADM and Managed Services, adding on to the the sector's de-rating well beyond just cyclical concerns,” said Nayak.