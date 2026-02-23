Markets find their footing: Sensex reclaims 83,000 as broad-based buying lifts Monday close

Financials and banking stocks played a central role in driving the indices higher, supported by continued optimism around credit growth, asset quality stability and improving operating metrics. PSU banks, in particular, saw renewed buying interest as investors selectively repositioned into value-oriented segments after recent consolidation. Autos and FMCG stocks also contributed to the upside, benefiting from expectations of steady domestic demand and easing cost pressures, while select infrastructure-linked and capital goods names attracted fresh flows on the back of medium-term growth visibility.

"Stock-specific action dominated the session. Shares of IDFC First Bank hit the 20 percent lower circuit at Rs 66.85 after the bank disclosed a Rs 590 crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch, triggering sharp selling pressure. Meanwhile, Indian IT stocks corrected close to 2 percent, reflecting ongoing concerns over AI-driven disruption to conventional outsourcing and service models. The uncertainty surrounding the pace of technological transition and its impact on earnings visibility continued to keep investor sentiment subdued within the sector," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Prasad added that since India VIX remained largely flat around 14.15, suggesting that despite stock-specific volatility, broader market fear levels did not escalate significantly. "While the index closed positive and reclaimed a key moving average, sectoral divergence and stock-specific risks continue to keep the undertone cautious," he said.

In contrast, information technology stocks continued to lag the broader market, reflecting persistent caution around global tech spending, margin pressures and the pace at which artificial intelligence-driven productivity gains will translate into revenue growth. The sector’s underperformance limited the upside to some extent, but was not strong enough to offset the positive momentum across the rest of the market. Export-oriented pockets also saw mixed activity as investors remained selective amid currency and global demand considerations.

From a macro and global perspective, sentiment was supported by a clear improvement in risk appetite following developments in international trade policy that reduced near-term uncertainty. This helped Asian markets trade with a positive bias and provided a constructive lead for domestic equities. The rupee traded in a relatively narrow range, offering additional comfort to equity investors by avoiding sharp currency-driven volatility during the session.

Technically, the market’s ability to hold on to gains and close near the day’s highs is significant. The Nifty’s move back above key resistance levels suggests that recent selling pressure has eased, at least in the short term, and that buyers are willing to accumulate on modest dips. Immediate support zones appear well-defined, while overhead resistance remains within reach if momentum continues. However, the pace of the move is likely to be influenced by global cues and sector rotation rather than broad-based re-rating.