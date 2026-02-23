MBD Group to launch 10 Radisson Collection, 40 RED Hotels in major India push

New Delhi-based MBD Group has signed a long-term master franchise agreement with Radisson Hotel Group to launch 50 co-branded properties across India over the next decade. This includes 10 upscale hotels under the Radisson Collection brand and 40 under the lifestyle-focused Radisson RED brand.

Under the terms of the mandate, the two brands - Collection and Red - will be introduced and expanded as Radisson Collection MBD Hotels and Radisson RED MBD Hotels. MBD will lead the business development, management and franchising of these brands for Radisson across the Indian region. The expansion will follow a strategic portfolio model of 80% managed/franchised and 20% MBD-owned properties.

Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director, MBD Group, said that the first decade of partnership is targeted to deliver 50 co-branded hotels across Radisson Collection MBD and Radisson RED MBD hotels predominantly through an asset-light model.

“MBD’s prop book exposure will be around 25%. Radisson Collection MBD targeting luxury will have an extremely thought-through placement whereas Radisson RED MBD targeting the lifestyle segment will be a far aggressive expansion. MBD will leverage its pan Indian brand presence, operational excellence and no 1 leadership performance position amongst all Radisson Hotels in the country,” Sonica added.

Talking to TNIE, she said that the Collection-branded hotels will focus primarily on tier 1 cities and popular tourist destinations such as Udaipur and Ranthambore. She added that by the end of the decade, they expect to manage 6,000 keys.