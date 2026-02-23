Staff collusion led to Haryana govt account fraud, profits to stay solid despite provisions: IDFC Bank

MUMBAI: The Rs 590-crore fraud involving Haryana government accounts is the result of a collusion between employees of the IDFC Bank and external parties, its Managing Director and Chief Executive V Vaidyanathan said on Monday.

In a specially convened call for investors and analysts ahead of opening of the equity markets, Vaidyanathan said the bank will take some provisions as a result of the fraud and in line with its policies to recognise any stress upfront.

However, the same is unlikely to have a major impact on profits, he said, pointing out that wider net interest margins and credit costs will be of help. "So, on a standalone basis, we were expecting a very solid Q4 in terms of profitability," Vaidyanathan said.

The Haryana government has de-empanelled IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank for government business after IDFC Bank disclosed Rs 590-crore fraud in haryana government accounts.

AU Small Finance Bank has denied any wrongdoing.

Vaidyanathan said the independent forensic audit by advisory firm KPMG is expected to conclude in 4-5 weeks. "We appointed KPMG only yesterday (Sunday).Typically, to the best of my understanding, these processes could take about 4-5 weeks to conclude."

The bank has pegged the discrepancy around Rs 590 crore, comprising Rs 490 crore identified following reconciliation and an additional Rs 100 crore that was "self-identified" through internal checks, the MD said, hinting that the amount of Rs 590 crore is unlikely to increase.

"We have put out this number as we could have assessed at this point of time -- we don't anticipate this to broadly move from here on," Vaidyanathan said.

Recoveries and "employee dishonesty insurance" cover of Rs 35 crore could reduce the impact on the bank, he said.