Tata Sons set to hand a third 5-year term to Chandra on Tuesday

MUMBAI: The 64-year-old Natarajan Chandrasekaran is set to receive a third five-year term from the Tata Sons board on Tuesday, extending his chairmanship through February 2032, when he will turn 70—five years beyond the typical retirement age for top executives at Bombay House. The largest shareholder, Tata Trusts, had already reaffirmed their faith in him last October, signaling leadership continuity and policy stability as the $120-billion diversified group undertakes significant capital commitments.

Tata Sons is convening an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday to secure shareholder approval for reappointing Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term. The move, coming a year before his current term ends, underscores the desire for continuity as the group navigates heavy capital investments and rapid technological disruption, according to observers at Bombay House.

Chandrasekaran, popularly known as Chandra, will be 65 next year when he completes his second five-year term—the typical retirement age for top executives at Bombay House. The third term would extend his tenure to February 2032, when he turns 70.

Observers believe he will remain in his executive role until 70—an exception previously made for the late Ratan Tata when he returned to Bombay House during the interregnum between Cyrus Mistry’s ouster in October 2016 and Chandrasekaran’s appointment in February 2017.

Typically, Tata Sons shareholders and the board approve the appointment or reappointment of a chairman a year in advance to ensure stability and give the incumbent sufficient time to plan and execute strategy.

The group has committed nearly Rs 1 trillion in fresh investments over the coming years. These include an $11-billion Innovation City near the new Navi Mumbai international airport focused on AI, electronics, and semiconductor research; a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor and electronics facility in Jagiroad, Assam; and another large electronics manufacturing unit planned in the state.