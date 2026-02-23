Wall Street slips as Trump’s tariff push rekindles trade jitters

Market participants have been grappling with a confusing sequence of events: expectations had been lifted just days earlier when the US Supreme Court struck down major elements of the previous tariff framework, briefly calming trade-risk fears and lifting sentiment. The recent policy shift, however, reminded investors that trade disputes are not settled permanently, and that legal or administrative reversals can reintroduce risk at any time.

This uncertainty tends to have real implications for businesses and financial markets alike. Tariffs raise the cost of imported goods and components, squeeze profit margins and can slow down investment plans — effects that are most evident in industries with long, cross-border supply chains like technology, automotive and heavy manufacturing. For equity markets, the fear is that repeated swings in trade policy undermine confidence in future growth prospects, making it harder to justify high valuations and prompting investors to rotate into safer assets.

The market reaction also underscored a broader theme in investor psychology: when policy direction appears unpredictable, risk assets typically suffer. Even if the actual tariff impact on economic growth is relatively muted, the mere prospect of erratic trade barriers encourages portfolio rebalancing toward perceived safety and increases overall market volatility.

Unless further clarity and steadier direction emerge from Washington on trade strategy, markets are likely to remain on edge, with moves in the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq continuing to reflect geopolitical as much as economic fundamentals, the AP report said.