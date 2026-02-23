With Rs 24,120 cr of sales, Gurugram overtakes Mumbai to become largest ultra-luxe housing mart in 2025

MUMBAI: With sales topping Rs 24,120 crore in the Rs 10-crore units segment known as the ultra-luxury home segment, Gurugram has overtaken Mumbai with Rs 21,902 crore home sales in the same segment that has been the hallmark of the megapolis always in 2025, and is also record for any city in the country.

Again the NCR continued to offer more surprises with Noida and Greater Noida in the East of the national capital occupy the next two slots, according to the latest data on high-end luxury housing report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix, released Monday.

The development is a striking reshaping of the country’s luxury housing map which for always been topped by Mumbai.

According to the report, Mumbai has sold ultra-luxury homes worth Rs 21,902 crore in the Rs 10 crore and above category in 2025 across 967 units, which still cements the fact that the megapolis is home to priciest realty with the average price-tag being over Rs 22.67 crore, while Gurugram sold 1494 units which means average price of Rs 16 crore.

The report shows that 1,494 homes priced above Rs 10 crore were sold in Gurugram in 2025, the highest ever recorded in a 12-month period for the city, while for Mumbai the number was .

For Gurugram, average price was Rs 16 crore highlighting strong buyer appetite for ultra-premium homes and the ultra-luxury segment accounted for a 24% market share in 2025, in value terms.