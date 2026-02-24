IDFC First Bank fraud: Battered stock closes in the green after Haryana CM says Rs 556 crore recovered

MUMBAI: With Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini informing the state assembly that his government has recovered Rs 556 crore of the Rs 590-crore fraud carried out by some bank and government employees, the battered stock of IDFC First Bank closed in the green Tuesday, a day after losing nearly 20% of its value in the aftermath of the scam. Despite the bloodbath on Dalal Street wherein indices tanked more than 1%, the IDFC counter gained 1.3% to close at Rs 70.79.

The Rs 590-crore fraud involving Haryana government accounts is the result of a collusion between employees of the IDFC Bank and external parties and came to light last Sunday.

"Nearly Rs 556 crore, including nearly Rs 22 crore in interest, came back within 24 hours," Saini was quoted as telling the house earlier in the day.

On Sunday, the bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government.

"I want to clarify before the House that the money concerning out government departments, the entire amount has been deposited back into our accounts...The recovery has been made within 24 hours," Saini said.

He said the bank had apprised the government that the incident primarily involved a particular branch of the bank in Chandigarh, involving four to five bank employees of middle and lower rung who colluded in the whole thing.

The government will ensure that anybody who is involved -- be it a bank employee, private individual or even a government employee -- will not be spared, he added.

While the government has said the Anti-Corruption Bureau would conduct an in-depth probe into the fraud, the bank has enlisted KPMG to conduct a forensic audit.

"We have formed a committee headed by the Finance Secretary in this matter," Saini had said on Monday.