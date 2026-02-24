India's AI workforce grows rapidly but adoption and impact limited: Nasscom AI head

India’s artificial intelligence workforce has grown by about 50% in the past two years. However, turning that growth into wider impact remains a challenge, said Ankit Bose, Head of AI at NASSCOM.

Speaking at the Convozen AI summit in Bengaluru, he said India stands “somewhere in the top 10” globally when measured across talent, infrastructure, research and development, and government and commercial readiness. The US remains number one, followed by China.

India has produced around 70,000 research papers over the past five years, Bose said. In comparison, the US has produced between 58,000 and 70,000 papers, while China has around 150,000.

Despite the volume of research, Bose pointed to a gap in impact. He referred to the H-Index score, which measures how many research papers are widely cited.

“Our H-Index score is 218 right versus the US. The US is 654 versus China which is 454,” he said.

He added that research in India “is still bookish. It has to lead to commercialization. It has to be in sync with the industry.”

Adoption still limited

Investment in AI in India stands between $7-10 billion and is growing at 20 to 25% each year. Even so, adoption across sectors is moderate.

NASSCOM’s AI Adoption Index places India at “2.4” on a scale of 0 to 4.