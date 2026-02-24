New GDP series to buoy Q3 growth by 8.1%: SBI

MUMBAI: Based on the wider and more granular data on economic activities from the new 2023 base year for GDP, the State Bank has projected that the December quarter growth may print in at 8.1%, the highest forecast so far by any economist.

The official GDP data with the new base year will be released this Friday. The economy has grown 8% in the first half of the fiscal with Q1 printing in at 7.8% and the Q2 surprising on the upside with an 8.2% clip.

“We see Q3 real GDP growth at be at 8.1%, but given significant methodological changes and new data series to be released it is difficult to predict the extent of revision,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the group chief economic adviser to State Bank of India, said in a report Tuesday.

“High-frequency activity data indicates resilient economic activity in Q3. Rural consumption remains strong, driven by positive signals from farm and non-farm activity. Supported by fiscal stimulus, urban consumption shows a consistent uptick since the last festive season,” Ghosh added.