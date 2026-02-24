Noel Tata's objection leads to deferral of decision on Chandra's third term at Tata Sons

MUMBAI: The Tata Sons board on Tuesday deferred a decision to give a third term to the incumbent chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, making an otherwise mere formality into a headline grabber.

According to a source aware of the development, the decision follows an objection raised by Noel Tata, both the vice-chairman of Tata Sons and the chairman of the Tata Trusts that owns 66.4% of the holding company of the $120-billion group, which straddles from spices to software, semiconductors and airlines.

Typically Tata Sons shareholders and the board approve the reappointment/appointment of the chairman a year in advance to ensure stability and continuity or to give the newcomer enough time to settle down and plan his/her strategy.

Noel Tata's objection looks all the more unusual as it was the same trusts that he heads as the chairman that had green-lighted a third term for Chandrasekaran way back in October last.

Had it been done, the board would also have had to amend a clause that set the retirement age for top executives at 65. Had Chandra got the third term, he would have completed it by 2032 when he would have been 70.

The same exception was made when Ratan Tata was forced to return to the boardroom after Cyrus Mistry was thrown out in October 2016 and the Bombay House was headless from sometime.

Tata's need for more time to arrive at a decision was based on the steep losses many new ventures are making, the source added.

This was reflected in the falling revenue of Tata Sons too.

