Oil prices hit seven-month high as concerns grow over disruption of supplies amid Iran–US tensions

NEW DELHI: With escalating tensions between Iran and the United States reviving concerns over the Strait of Hormuz — a major choke point for global crude supplies — international oil prices have surged to a seven-month high. At 2:44 pm IST, Brent oil futures were trading at $71.60 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $66.45 per barrel.

Prices rose further following reports last week that Iran had partially closed the Strait of Hormuz. Experts believe India could face disruptions if the choke point is shut. India has advised its citizens to leave Iran, while the Iranian Navy has indicated it is prepared to shut down the Strait of Hormuz if directed by the country’s senior leadership. Reports suggest Iran conducted large-scale naval exercises in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz last week.

According to Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head of ICRA, any disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would lead to an increase in oil prices. Over the past few days, oil prices have risen by $6-7 per barrel from ~$65 per barrel to ~$72 per barrel now due to the rising geopolitical tensions that could disrupt traffic through the strait.