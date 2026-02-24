Per capita income rose nearly 10-fold from 1981 to 2024: RBI deputy governor Poonam Gupta

MUMBAI: There has been a near 10-fold increase in per capital income in the last four decades from $274 in 1981 to about $2,700 in 2024 on the back of decelerating population growth along with faster economic growth, said RBI deputy governor Poonam Gupta on Tuesday.

“Acceleration in per capita income growth has been even faster than GDP growth during this four decade period. From a modest level of $274 in 1981, and $306 in 1991, our per capita income has increased nearly tenfold to about $2,700 in 2024,” said Gupta in Thiruvananthapuram, while delivering the 14th foundation day lecture at the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), established in 1970 by the late Professor KN Raj.

From 1981, it took about 23 years to double the per capita income whereas in the subsequent 22 years it has increased almost five-fold, she said.

According to the October 2025 forecasts in the World Economic Outlook of the IMF, per capita income is projected to increase to $2,818 in 2025, $3,051 in 2026 and to $4,346 in 2030, she said. "It may be noted that even by 2030, when the economy is likely to be $6 trillion giant, we still will not be a middle income country," she added.

"Looking at the pace of economic growth since the 1980s, it is easily observable that our economy has slowly but surely accelerated, at the pace of 0.03 percentage points a year on an average, during the past four and a half decades," she said.