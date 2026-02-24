Reliance Retail is top unlisted company by revenue followed by Flipkart, Malabar Gold: Report

The top 100 unlisted companies, led by Reliance Retail, Flipkart and Malabar Gold & Diamonds, collectively generated Rs 8.9 trillion in revenue in 2025 while their cumulative value was a staggering Rs 28.5 trillion.

Reliance Retail topped Hurun India's list of 100 unlisted gems 2026, with revenue of Rs 2.7 trillion, followed by the Walmart-owned Flipkart at Rs 83,000 crore and Malabar Gold & Diamonds, which raked in Rs 66,000 crore in 2025. The list showcases companies with a minimum revenue of Rs 1,000 crore.

The revenue collectively generated by the 100 companies on the list increased to Rs 8.9 trillion in 2025 from Rs 6.7 trillion in 2023, which is a 15.2% compounded annual growth rate, the report said.