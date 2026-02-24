Trump’s tariffs return, but at a softer bite: 10% global levy takes effect

US President Donald Trump has brought a new global tariff regime into force at a 10 percent rate, defying earlier signals that the levy would be imposed at a higher level. The move marks the administration’s latest attempt to reassert its trade agenda after a recent legal setback forced a rethink of how broad-based import duties could be implemented.

The tariffs comes into effect from midnight, applying to a wide range of imported goods not covered by specific trade agreements or exemptions. While Trump had publicly indicated that a steeper rate was under consideration, the formal notification set the levy at 10 percent, creating an immediate gap between political messaging and policy execution. Administration officials have left the door open to a possible increase later, but no timeline or formal order has been announced so far.

According to official documents issued by the US Customs dated 02/23/2026 07:32 PM EST, the tariffs have been fixed at 10%, which takes effect from Tuesday.