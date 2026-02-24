Trump’s tariffs return, but at a softer bite: 10% global levy takes effect

US President Donald Trump has brought a new global tariff regime into force at a 10 percent rate, defying earlier signals that the levy would be imposed at a higher level. The move marks the administration’s latest attempt to reassert its trade agenda after a recent legal setback forced a rethink of how broad-based import duties could be implemented.
The tariffs comes into effect from midnight, applying to a wide range of imported goods not covered by specific trade agreements or exemptions. While Trump had publicly indicated that a steeper rate was under consideration, the formal notification set the levy at 10 percent, creating an immediate gap between political messaging and policy execution. Administration officials have left the door open to a possible increase later, but no timeline or formal order has been announced so far.
According to official documents issued by the US Customs dated 02/23/2026 07:32 PM EST, the tariffs have been fixed at 10%, which takes effect from Tuesday.
The scaled-back rate has offered limited relief to markets and businesses that had braced for a sharper shock. Even at 10 percent, the tariffs are expected to raise costs for importers and manufacturers reliant on global supply chains, with knock-on effects for pricing and margins. At the same time, the lower-than-flagged rate suggests an attempt to balance political objectives with concerns about inflation, market volatility and potential retaliation from trading partners.
The latest tariff rollout follows a period of heightened uncertainty after parts of the administration’s earlier tariff framework were struck down by the courts, prompting a rapid shift to an alternative legal route. That recalibration has reinforced perceptions of an unpredictable trade environment, with companies struggling to plan amid shifting rates, temporary timelines and evolving legal interpretations.
For global trading partners, the introduction of a uniform 10 percent levy revives familiar anxieties about protectionism and the durability of existing trade arrangements. Several governments are closely watching whether the measure remains temporary or becomes a stepping stone toward broader and more aggressive trade barriers. As the tariffs take hold, attention is now focused on whether the White House will escalate further or use the current rate as leverage in negotiations, keeping global markets on edge over the next phase of US trade policy.