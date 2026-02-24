WTO sets up panel to examine India’s EV, battery incentives after request by China

The World Trade Organization’s Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) on Tuesday agreed to set up a dispute panel to examine India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for batteries, electric vehicles and related sectors, following a request by China. The move marks an escalation in trade tensions between the two countries over support measures in the automotive and renewable energy space.

At its meeting on February 24, the DSB established the panel in the case titled India – Measures Concerning Trade in the Automotive and Renewable Energy Technology Sectors (DS642), after China submitted a second request. India had blocked the first request at the DSB meeting on January 27, as permitted under WTO rules.

China has challenged India’s incentive schemes covering advanced chemistry cell batteries, automobiles and auto components, and electric vehicles, arguing that they discriminate against foreign firms and violate core WTO principles such as national treatment and the prohibition on import substitution subsidies. Beijing contends that the measures unfairly restrict trade and tilt the playing field in favour of domestic manufacturers.

India, however, expressed regret over China’s decision to press ahead with the panel request. New Delhi said it had engaged in consultations in good faith and provided detailed explanations demonstrating that its measures are consistent with WTO obligations. India maintained that it remains confident the schemes are fully compliant with global trade rules.