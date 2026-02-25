Cautious rebound in focus as Indian markets eye stability after volatile sell-off

Indian equity markets are expected to begin Wednesday’s session, February 25, on a steadier footing after the sharp volatility seen in the previous trading day, with early indications pointing to a mildly positive opening. Sentiment is being supported by relatively stable global cues and expectations of bargain hunting at lower levels, even as investors remain cautious about the durability of any rebound. Market participants are likely to test the strength of near-term supports early in the session, while upside moves may face resistance as traders stay selective and light on leverage.

The previous session’s sell-off has left the benchmarks technically fragile, and that context is likely to shape trading through the day. While short-term indicators suggest the possibility of a relief bounce, the broader structure still points to consolidation rather than a decisive trend reversal. Investors are expected to closely watch whether buying interest emerges in heavyweight stocks that have corrected sharply, as sustained participation from these counters will be critical for any meaningful recovery in the indices.

In the absence of strong follow-through, markets may slip back into a narrow range marked by intermittent profit-taking, say market analysts.

“The markets are likely to see a flat to mildly positive start, tracking a modest overnight recovery on Wall Street and a constructive tone across Asian markets in early trade. However, the overall undertone is expected to remain cautious, as sentiments stay subdued amid persistent US-Iran geopolitical tensions and firm crude oil prices, which continue to pose a macroeconomic challenge for India,” said R Ponmudi .