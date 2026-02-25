Coforge gets $15.8 crore contract from UK client

CHENNAI: Mid-tier IT services company Coforge Limited on Wednesday announced that it has been awarded a $15.8 crore five-year contract by a UK-based client.

The firm shall provide services effective April 2026.

Revenue accrual under the contract will be evenly spread over five years. The firm expects material expansion of ancillary revenue around this core contract over the next five years from the same client.

John Speight, President Coforge and Europe Business Leader said, “AI led conversations focused on driving innovation, improving governance and resiliency are helping drive a material increase in the number and median size of large deals in play across Europe. Our five key AI-based platforms- Forge-X, EvolveOps.AI, BlueSwan, Quasar and Data Cosmos- have set us up very nicely to address these asks".

In December 2025, the Noida-based IT service provider had announced that it will acquire US-based technology firm Encora from private equity major Advent International in a deal valued at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion, marking one of the largest overseas acquisitions by an Indian mid-tier IT company.

The acquisition is expected to significantly expand Coforge’s presence in the North American market and strengthen its capabilities in digital engineering, cloud services and data-led solutions.

Encora, which has a strong footprint in the US and delivery centres across Latin America and India, serves clients across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, technology and consumer industries.