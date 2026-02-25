Enerparc enters India’s power trading space with new subsidiary

The launch comes at a time when electricity prices are becoming increasingly volatile and market mechanisms more complex. Industrial consumers are grappling with uncertainty over power costs, while generators face challenges related to price fluctuations, demand visibility and payment security. Enerparc Power Trading has been set up to address these gaps by bringing greater structure, transparency and reliability to power transactions.

“Industries want dependable power at stable costs, while generators need clear demand signals, fair pricing and timely payments,” said Kalyanram Udathu, Chief Executive Officer of Enerparc. “Enerparc Power Trading is designed to connect these needs—making power procurement simpler for customers and power sales more predictable for generators.”

The new entity will work with large industrial and commercial consumers, renewable and conventional power producers, open access buyers, as well as captive and group-captive projects. Its focus will be on building stable offtake arrangements, facilitating smoother market access and creating long-term value, rather than chasing short-term trading volumes.

By combining its global experience with a deep understanding of Indian regulations and operating realities, Enerparc Power Trading aims to emerge as a trusted partner for both industries and generators navigating India’s increasingly market-driven power sector.

Founded in 2008 in Germany, Enerparc entered India in 2012 and has since executed more than 600 projects across over 27 countries, with a global installed capacity exceeding 4.8 GW. The company also brings global power trading expertise through its affiliate Sunnic Lighthouse GmbH, which reports an annual turnover of around €2 billion and has extensive experience in renewable energy marketing and power trading across European markets.