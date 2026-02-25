Enterprises shift to human-by-exception model as AI takes over cloud operations

Enterprises are beginning to hand more of their day-to-day cloud operations to artificial intelligence, moving towards what is described as a “human by exception” model, Anant Adya, EVP and service offering head at Infosys told TNIE.

In this approach, AI systems handle routine monitoring and fixes, while people step in only when decisions carry significant risk, he said.

The shift builds on existing hybrid and multi-cloud management systems focused on performance, scalability and reliability. “By integrating Agentic AI, robust and scalable self-managing capabilities are built to use large-scale telemetry with reasoning and execution agents to automate actions across complex cloud environments, supported by human oversight,” he said.

In simple terms, the systems collect large amounts of operational data from across a company’s cloud infrastructure, covering applications, networks and underlying systems, and use AI agents to analyse and act on that information. By unifying this data, enterprises create “a single, intelligent operating layer”, helping move operations towards a “human by exception” model.

The AI agents are designed to spot early warning signs, detect unusual behaviour and carry out rapid triage. Instead of waiting for engineers to manually review alerts, the system can identify patterns and take action in high-volume situations. These include proactive monitoring, fleet management, backup assurance, incident triaging, recovery handling and change analysis.

“They make operational decisions and execute in high volume situations like proactive monitoring (lead indicator identification), fleet management, backup assurance, incident triaging, recovery handling, and change analysis,” Adya said. He added that this “boosts system availability, provides operators with vital insights, and reduces fatigue, all without elevating enterprise risk.”