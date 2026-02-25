FLY91 acquires two brand new ATR 72-600 from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise

DUBAI: FLY91 has inducted two brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft into its fleet at a formal ceremony held recently at Dubai World Central (DWC), strengthening the airline’s regional capacity and deepening its engagement with UAE-based aviation partners.

With this induction, FLY91’s fleet now stands at six aircraft since commencing operations in March 2024, and the aircraft acquired from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), will be deployed across underserved, emerging regional destinations in India.

Manoj Chacko, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of FLY91, said the twin induction marks another measured step in the airline’s expansion strategy.

“We are honoured to welcome two new aircraft into our fleet in Dubai, a city that represents global best practice in aviation infrastructure, services, and partnerships. This milestone reinforces our commitment to building India’s most dependable regional airline while deepening collaboration with leading institutions in the UAE. As we expand, our focus remains on disciplined and sustainable growth — ensuring that every aircraft enhances connectivity, reliability, and long-term value for the communities we serve," he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said: "The ATR 72-600 is globally recognised for its efficiency, reliability, and performance. It is ideally suited to operate in the communities FLY91 seeks to serve."

He further observed that Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has grown into one of the world’s leading aviation services providers, built on the conviction that its success strengthens communities, improves quality of life and contributes to social and economic development regionally and globally.

According to Harsha Raghavan, Chairman of FLY91 and Managing Partner at Convergent Finance, the induction reflects the airline’s structured approach to scaling operations. “FLY91 was built on the belief that regional connectivity in India requires long-term commitment, financial discipline and strong institutional partnerships,” he said. “This addition reinforces that approach as we continue to expand in a calibrated manner.”