Focus on infra as BMC presents highest-ever budget of Rs 80,952 crore for FY27

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is the richest civic body in Asia, has tabled its highest ever budget for FY27, with the expenditure focus continuing to be on boosting Mumbai's creaky infrastructure.

The budget for the next fiscal of Rs 80,952 crore is markedly higher than last year’s outlay of Rs 74,427.41 crore.

It may be noted that after many years without elections for the 282-member BMC, the polls were finally held last month, with the BJP becoming the single largest party.

Presenting the budget, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said the civic body continues to prioritise capital spending. “Capital expenditure forms almost 60% of the budget at Rs 48,164 crore,” he said.

Infrastructure remains the key focus area of the budget. The Sewage Disposal Project has been allocated Rs 5,690 crore, while the cement road mega project has received Rs 5,520 crore. The Coastal Road (North) project has been allocated Rs 4,000 crore, the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road gets Rs 2,650 crore, and the water conveyance tunnel project has been allocated Rs 2,324 crore, the commissioner said.