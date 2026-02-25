Sales of private non-financial companies saw double digit growth after 11 quarters in Q3: RBI

MUMBAI: The combined sales of listed private non-financial companies grew in double-digits at 10.1% on-year in the December quarter of the current fiscal after recording single digit growth in the previous 11 quarters, the Reserve Bank has said.

“This acceleration was mainly led by substantial improvement in sales growth of the manufacturing sector,” the central bank said Wednesday in its quarterly report on the ‘Performance of private corporate businesses in Q3 2026.’

The report, drawn from the abridged quarterly financial results of 3,188 listed non-government non-financial companies, said sales of 1,794 listed private manufacturing companies expanded by 11.4 per cent during Q3, up from 8.5 per cent in the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher sales growth in automobiles, electrical machinery and non-ferrous metals industries.

Sales growth of information technology companies continued to improve further to 8.8 per cent from 7.8 per cent in the previous quarter. On the other hand, sales growth of non-IT services companies remained stable at 10.6 per cent from the previous quarter.

On the expenditure side, raw material expenses of manufacturing companies rose by 12.7 per cent during Q3 but that is in line with the higher sales growth; raw material to sales ratio also inched up to 57.5 per cent from 55.9 per cent in the previous quarter, pointing to input cost pressure.