Warner Bros gets higher offer from Paramount in heated fight for the storied Hollywood studio

Beyond the new $31 per share price, Warner said Tuesday afternoon that Paramount had increased its regulatory termination fee to $7 billion. Paramount also agreed to move up a previously-promised "ticking fee." The company previously said it would pay 25 cents per share for every quarter the deal drags on past the end of the year. Now it's agreed to pay that amount if the deal doesn't go through by the end of September, Warner said.

Warner added that Paramount's latest bid "could reasonably be expected to lead to" a superior offer as defined under its current agreement with Netflix — but the company's board has still not actually determined whether Paramount's offer is better than Netflix's.

A Netflix spokesperson declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press Tuesday afternoon. Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for further comment — but the company confirmed the submission of its revised offer earlier in the day.

Warner's board has repeatedly backed its deal with Netflix, and on Tuesday maintained that their agreement still stands. But if it later deems Paramount's offer to be the better deal, Netflix would then have four days to match or revise its proposal. It could also choose to walk away.

Lawmakers and entertainment trade groups have sounded the alarm about the prospect of both deals — warning that a buyout of all or parts of Warner's business would only further consolidate power in an industry already run by just a few major players. Critics say that could result in job losses, less diversity in filmmaking and potentially more headaches for consumers who are facing rising costs of streaming subscriptions as is.