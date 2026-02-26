Asian shares mostly rise after Nvidia earnings beat expectations

HONG KONG: US futures fell while Asian shares mostly advanced on Thursday after strong-than-expected earnings from chipmaker Nvidia helped ease some investor worries over the artificial intelligence boom.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 crossed the 59,000 mark for the first time, although it later gave up some gains, rising 0.2% to 58,715.33. Shares of SoftBank Group, which has a focus on AI technology, were up 3.5%. Chipmaker Tokyo Electron lost 2.8%.

Share prices also pushed higher after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi appointed two economists viewed as favoring keeping interest rates low to the board of the central bank.

South Korea's Kospi surged 2.3% to 6,222.29, driven by gains for tech-related stocks. The index surpassed the 6,000 level for the first time on Wednesday. It has gained 44% since the beginning of this year after enduring a year of political upheavals that ended with former President Yoon Suk Yeol being sentenced to life in prison.

Shares of Samsung Electronics, the country's biggest listed company, jumped 5.5%. Chipmaker SK Hynix gained 2.5%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4% to 26,656.29. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower to 4,144.08.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 9,174.50.

Taiwan's Taiex picked up 0.2%, while India's Sensex traded 0.3% higher.