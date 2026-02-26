Booked an air ticket by mistake? DGCA offers 48-hour penalty-free exit

In a significant move aimed at strengthening passenger rights and making air travel more consumer-friendly, India’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has revised ticket refund norms to introduce a 48-hour “look-in” period after an airline ticket is booked. Under the newly amended rules, travellers will be able to cancel or amend their flight bookings within two days of purchase without being charged additional fees, provided certain conditions are met.
The policy change, issued on February 24 and effective from March 26, applies when a ticket is booked directly through an airline’s website and the journey date is sufficiently ahead — at least seven days away for domestic flights and at least 15 days for international journeys. Within this window, passengers can opt to cancel their tickets or make changes without incurring any extra penalty beyond the possible difference in fare if they choose a different flight. Once 48 hours have passed since the booking, standard airline cancellation and modification charges will apply as usual.
Alongside the 48-hour free cancellation benefit, the regulator has also laid down rules to prevent airlines from levying extra charges for simple errors such as misspellings in passenger names. If such mistakes are pointed out within 24 hours of booking on an airline’s website, carriers must correct the name without charging a fee. The DGCA has emphasised that airlines must complete refund processes within a defined timeframe — typically within 14 working days — even when tickets are booked through travel agents, with the responsibility for refunds resting with the airline rather than the agent involved.
The changes come against the backdrop of widespread passenger complaints about refund delays and confusing cancellation fees in recent years. The issue drew particular attention during a period of flight disruptions late last year, prompting regulators to tighten protocols and ensure greater transparency and fairness in ticketing policies.
Industry observers say the look-in period will give travellers a brief grace period to rethink travel plans and correct booking mistakes without financial penalty, aligning India’s aviation practices more closely with consumer protections seen in other major markets. While the full impact of the new policy will become clear after it takes effect next month, it is expected to provide welcome relief to flyers who have long grappled with high fees and refund uncertainties.