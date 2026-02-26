Booked an air ticket by mistake? DGCA offers 48-hour penalty-free exit

Alongside the 48-hour free cancellation benefit, the regulator has also laid down rules to prevent airlines from levying extra charges for simple errors such as misspellings in passenger names. If such mistakes are pointed out within 24 hours of booking on an airline’s website, carriers must correct the name without charging a fee. The DGCA has emphasised that airlines must complete refund processes within a defined timeframe — typically within 14 working days — even when tickets are booked through travel agents, with the responsibility for refunds resting with the airline rather than the agent involved.

The changes come against the backdrop of widespread passenger complaints about refund delays and confusing cancellation fees in recent years. The issue drew particular attention during a period of flight disruptions late last year, prompting regulators to tighten protocols and ensure greater transparency and fairness in ticketing policies.

Industry observers say the look-in period will give travellers a brief grace period to rethink travel plans and correct booking mistakes without financial penalty, aligning India’s aviation practices more closely with consumer protections seen in other major markets. While the full impact of the new policy will become clear after it takes effect next month, it is expected to provide welcome relief to flyers who have long grappled with high fees and refund uncertainties.