CBI reopens RCom, Anil Ambani loan saga, alleges Rs 2,220-crore Bank of Baroda fraud

The fresh CBI case adds to the legal and financial challenges surrounding Anil Ambani, whose group companies once spanned telecom, infrastructure, power and financial services but have since faced a series of debt defaults, insolvency cases and regulatory probes. For lenders, the allegations revive uncomfortable questions about credit appraisal standards during the previous decade, when aggressive lending to capital-intensive corporate groups was often justified by optimistic projections of growth and market dominance.

From an analytical standpoint, the case underscores the continued focus of investigative agencies on legacy corporate loan accounts that turned sour after the credit boom of the early 2010s. Public sector banks, including Bank of Baroda, have over the years acknowledged weaknesses in risk assessment and monitoring during that period, leading to large non-performing assets and subsequent clean-up efforts through insolvency proceedings and recoveries. Investigations such as this one reflect an attempt to establish accountability for decisions that resulted in significant losses to the banking system.

At the same time, legal experts note that registering a case is only the first step in a lengthy process, with the burden on investigators to establish criminal intent, fraudulent misrepresentation or deliberate diversion of funds, rather than business failure alone. For the broader corporate sector, the renewed scrutiny serves as a reminder that past borrowing practices, especially those involving large exposures by state-owned banks, remain subject to retrospective examination even years after the loans were sanctioned and the businesses involved have effectively ceased to operate.