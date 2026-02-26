Economists peg India’s Q3 growth at over 8%

The Indian economy is estimated to have grown at over 8% in the third quarter of the current financial year, according to several economists. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will release the new series of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data on February 27, shifting the base year from 2011-12 to 2022-23. With the change in the base year, headline growth figures are likely to undergo revisions.

In its latest research report, State Bank of India (SBI) pegged Q3 growth at 8.1%, while IDFC First Bank was slightly more optimistic, estimating growth at 8.2%. However, both banks based their calculations on the old GDP series and cautioned that significant methodological changes and fresh data in the revised series could alter the final numbers.

“Growth recovery is showing signs of becoming broad-based in Q3 FY26, led by both rural and urban demand. Strong crop output and a pick-up in wage growth have supported rural recovery. Meanwhile, urban demand has gained pace, aided by GST cuts timed with the start of the festival season,” said Gaura Sen, Chief Economist, IDFC First Bank Economics Research.

According to the SBI report, despite global headwinds, the Indian economy has retained strong momentum, supported by robust rural consumption driven by both farm and non-farm activity. “Backed by fiscal stimulus, urban consumption has shown a consistent uptick since the last festive season,” the report noted.