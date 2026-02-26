NCLAT refuses to dismiss class action lawsuit against Jindal Poly Films

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit against Jindal Poly Films Limited (JPFL). The New Delhi bench, led by Justice Yogesh Khanna and Technical Member Ajai Das Mehrotra, upheld the admission of the shareholder class action before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

“The NCLT in the impugned order has satisfied itself regarding fulfilment of all requisite pre-conditions under Section 245 read with relevant Rules. Thus, we are not inclined to interfere in the impugned order and hence the appeal is dismissed,” said the bench in its order.

The dispute arises from a class action initiated by minority shareholders of Jindal Poly Films Limited under Section 245 of the Companies Act, 2013, alleging acts of mismanagement and decisions that were prejudicial to the interests of certain shareholders. It was brought by three shareholders - Ankit Jain, Rina Jain and Ruchi Jain Hanasoge - who collectively held a 4.99% stake in the company in March 2024. They allege that certain promoter-linked transactions caused a financial loss of Rs 2,518.45 crore to the company and its public shareholders.

“Prima facie the allegations are of illegal and systematic fraudulent acts perpetrated by JPFL, its promoters and directors and in undertaking the impugned transactions have caused significant loss to the entire class of minority public shareholders of JPFL, including Respondent No. 1 - 3. The investigation conducted by the market regulator SEBI and by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) prima facie establish the ‘management and conduct of theaffairs of the company (Appellant / JPFL herein) are being conducted in a manner prejudicial to the interest of the company itself as well as its members’,” said the NCLAT order.