NSE floats proposal to investment banks, law firms to join its IPO

MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has floated requests for proposal (RFPs) to nearly two dozen investment banks and law firms to join its IPO that has been in the making for a decade. At around $2.5 billion, it will be among the largest ever issues.

The largest stock exchange, valued at over Rs 5.5 trillion according to the prevailing price of its unlisted shares in the gray market, has been seeking to go public since early 2016 but many unresolved issues including the headline grabbing co-location case held Sebi back from greenlighting the share sale plan.

Late last month, Sebi had given its no-objection certificate to the exchange for the IPO. In the run-up to the Sebi nod, the NSE had settled the co-location case with the regulator, agreeing to pay around Rs 1,400 crore.

The planned share sale will be entirely an offer for sale, with existing shareholders divesting about 4-4.5% of their combined shareholding. Based on prices in the unlisted market of over Rs 2,000/share, the IPO could raise around $2.5 billion. IDBI Bank, LIC, SBI and Singapore’s Temasek are among some of the firm’s institutional shareholders who will be pairing their stakes.

"The NSE has started the selection process earlier this week for IPO advisors and has reached out to around 20 investment banks and around 10 law firms for the same,” a source in the i-banking space told TNIE.

Another source said the NSE is likely to announce the names by the middle of March so that it can file the draft papers with Sebi by May or early June.

After the February 6 Sebi no-objection certificate for the IPO, the exchange had formed an IPO committee under its chairman and then selected the British firm Rothschild’s as an independent advisor to oversee the share sale process.

Rothschild’s is expected to advise the NSE management to lead a transparent, governance-driven process to select i-bankers, legal counsels, and other intermediaries for the IPO.

The members of the re-constituted IPO committee are Tablesh Pandey, chairperson (non-independent director), and members Srinivas Injeti, Mamata Biswal, retired judge Abhilasha Kumari, G Sivakumar (all public interest directors of the NSE) and the bourse chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan.