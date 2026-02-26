RBI summons Yes Bank officials over Rs 2.54 crore forex card breach

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has summoned the senior management of Yes Bank after the lender admitted last evening that a major data breach linked to the Yes Bank-Bookmyforex multi-currency forex card has taken place involving a few Latin American entities.

Yes Bank said transactions worth about Rs 2.54 crore or $0.28 million were approved across 5,000 customers, while 688 unauthorised attempts amounting to nearly Rs 90 lakh were blocked. It further said it is coordinating with the card network to process chargebacks and ensure customers do not incur financial losses.

The new fraud comes to light even as smaller private sector peer IDFC First Bank had this Sunday admitted to a much larger fraud involving its own employees and some Haryana government employees who siphoned off as much as Rs 583 crore in government deposits. Police have nabbed four of the key suspects and the bank has already paid the entire money back to the Haryana finance department from whose account it was stolen.

According to sources in the know of the development, the banking regulations department of the central bank has asked senior Yes Bank officials to make a presentation and share the details of the fraud. They have also been asked to provide a detailed account of how its systems may have been breached and the chain of events that resulted in the exposure of sensitive customer data.

The regulator also wants the bank to outline the root cause of the compromise, the timeline of the breach and the strength of its cybersecurity architecture.

The breach involves stealing card information, including CVV numbers of several customers.

When contacted, a Yes Bank spokesman did not comment on the RBI summons but said the bank has informed the exchanges that it has set up an internal investigation after a fraud involving 15 merchants in a Latin American country on February 24.