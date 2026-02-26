TVS Motor re-enters South Africa with launch of seven products

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced its re-entry into the South African market with the launch of seven products there. The automaker has formed a strategic partnership with The Nexus Collective, a specialised distributorship backed by the Bidvest Group Limited, South Africa’s largest automotive distributor.
TVS said that with this launch, it becomes the only two-wheeler brand in South Africa to operate across multiple product forms and segments simultaneously. As of 2025, international business accounts for 25% of TVS’ total sales, with the African continent representing over half of global operational revenue and nearly 70% of export unit volumes.
TVS Motor is the second-largest exporter of two-wheelers from India after Bajaj Auto. TVS’ two-wheeler sales in the international business grew by 35% at 3.66 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025 as against 2.72 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024.
"South Africa is a strategically important market for TVS Motor Company," said Peyman Kargar, President – International Business. "This partnership enables us to combine global engineering excellence with strong local execution. Our focus will be on building a scalable distribution footprint and creating sustainable long-term value in South Africa’s evolving mobility ecosystem."
The seven products introduced in South Africa are Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 200, Raider 125, Trak 150, HLX 125 4G, HLX 150X and NTORQ 125.
“Our immediate priority is to ensure strong retail expansion, seamless after-sales support, and consistent brand visibility. We look forward to building a strong, sustainable presence in the market,” said Rahul Nayak, Continent Head – Africa.
TVS Motor is also the second home-grown automaker to re-enter the South African market in recent times. Last year, Tata Motors re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market through an alliance with Motus Holdings, the nation's leading automotive group