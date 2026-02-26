TVS Motor re-enters South Africa with launch of seven products

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced its re-entry into the South African market with the launch of seven products there. The automaker has formed a strategic partnership with The Nexus Collective, a specialised distributorship backed by the Bidvest Group Limited, South Africa’s largest automotive distributor.

TVS said that with this launch, it becomes the only two-wheeler brand in South Africa to operate across multiple product forms and segments simultaneously. As of 2025, international business accounts for 25% of TVS’ total sales, with the African continent representing over half of global operational revenue and nearly 70% of export unit volumes.

TVS Motor is the second-largest exporter of two-wheelers from India after Bajaj Auto. TVS’ two-wheeler sales in the international business grew by 35% at 3.66 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025 as against 2.72 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024.