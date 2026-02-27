Cautious start to Friday: Sensex, Nifty slip at open amid global jitters and data watch

Friday’s session on Dalal Street began with a cautious and subdued undertone as India’s key stock indices opened lower amid weak global sentiment. At the opening bell, both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex registered declines compared with Thursday’s close, reflecting a broad reluctance among investors to take on fresh risk. The Nifty was down from its previous levels, with early morning trade showing selling pressure driven largely by weak cues from global markets. The Sensex also lagged slightly, with select heavyweight stocks experiencing mild profit-taking in early trade.
Weakness in global technology and broader Asia-Pacific markets in the overnight session weighed on sentiment. Lower futures prices on GIFT Nifty suggested a gap-down start before the cash market opened, and that translated into actual early weakness on the Indian exchanges as traders reacted to lackluster cues from overseas. There was a sense that markets were in a consolidation phase, with investors unwilling to commit aggressively in either direction ahead of key macro releases later in the day.
Market analysts had predicted a cautious to slightly softer opening of the markets, tracking a weaker overnight close on Wall Street and subdued sentiment across Asian equities.
The breadth of the market at the open pointed to more declines than advances among stocks, with most sectors trading below equilibrium. While the IT segment showed some mixed early behaviour — holding up comparatively better in certain names — broad-based selling pressure in financials, industrials and cyclical names was visible. This early trend mirrored the caution seen in global peers, where technology stock weakness and mixed Asia-Pacific indices underscored broader risk aversion.
Investors also appeared to be pricing in domestic macroeconomic data due for release later in the session. With inflation prints, GDP data and other significant indicators on the calendar, many participants were positioned defensively to avoid adverse reactions to unexpected outcomes. This added to the lack of conviction in the opening moves, leaving markets confined to a narrow trading band early on.
Currency markets mirrored this risk-off mood, with the Indian rupee showing signs of pressure against the U.S. dollar. A weaker currency often weighs on equity markets at the open, particularly when foreign portfolio inflows are uncertain. The combination of subdued global cues, a softer rupee and a lack of fresh triggers contributed to the negative bias in early trade on Friday.
Technically, markets were unable to sustain any rebound in the first few minutes of trading. Key support levels for the Nifty were being tested, and failure to hold those initial levels could signal continued downside risk in the near term. Traders spoke of a lack of clear direction, describing the environment as one where range-bound trading was likely to persist unless a surprise development shifted sentiment.
In summary, the opening trend on February 27 saw Indian markets start on the back foot, with weakness in global markets, a cautious investor stance ahead of important economic releases, and soft early price action on indexes painting a tentative picture. While there were pockets of buying interest in select stocks, the overall mood was defensive, and early trade reflected an absence of strong bullish conviction.