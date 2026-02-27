Cautious start to Friday: Sensex, Nifty slip at open amid global jitters and data watch

Friday’s session on Dalal Street began with a cautious and subdued undertone as India’s key stock indices opened lower amid weak global sentiment. At the opening bell, both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex registered declines compared with Thursday’s close, reflecting a broad reluctance among investors to take on fresh risk. The Nifty was down from its previous levels, with early morning trade showing selling pressure driven largely by weak cues from global markets. The Sensex also lagged slightly, with select heavyweight stocks experiencing mild profit-taking in early trade.

Weakness in global technology and broader Asia-Pacific markets in the overnight session weighed on sentiment. Lower futures prices on GIFT Nifty suggested a gap-down start before the cash market opened, and that translated into actual early weakness on the Indian exchanges as traders reacted to lackluster cues from overseas. There was a sense that markets were in a consolidation phase, with investors unwilling to commit aggressively in either direction ahead of key macro releases later in the day.

Market analysts had predicted a cautious to slightly softer opening of the markets, tracking a weaker overnight close on Wall Street and subdued sentiment across Asian equities.

The breadth of the market at the open pointed to more declines than advances among stocks, with most sectors trading below equilibrium. While the IT segment showed some mixed early behaviour — holding up comparatively better in certain names — broad-based selling pressure in financials, industrials and cyclical names was visible. This early trend mirrored the caution seen in global peers, where technology stock weakness and mixed Asia-Pacific indices underscored broader risk aversion.