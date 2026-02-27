Hyderabad vaccine giant Bharat Biotech plans $500 million public issue

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech is said to be exploring plans for an initial public offering that could raise around 500 million dollars, potentially marking one of the largest listings in India’s biotechnology space in recent years. According to people familiar with the development, internal discussions are at a preliminary stage and the size, structure and timing of the proposed share sale are yet to be finalised. The company has not made a formal announcement, and the contours of the offering could evolve depending on market conditions and investor appetite.

An IPO of this scale would represent a significant milestone for a company that rose to global prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic with its indigenously developed vaccine. Founded in 1996, Bharat Biotech has built a broad portfolio of vaccines and biotherapeutics spanning diseases such as hepatitis B, typhoid, rotavirus, Japanese encephalitis and influenza. Over the years, it has expanded its manufacturing and research capabilities and supplies vaccines to more than a hundred countries, positioning itself as a key player in global immunisation programmes.

The potential listing comes at a time when India’s primary market has turned more selective after a period of record-breaking fundraising. While investor interest in healthcare and pharmaceuticals remains structurally strong, volatility in equity markets and cautious foreign institutional flows have made pricing and timing critical considerations for issuers. For Bharat Biotech, tapping public markets would not only provide access to growth capital but also establish a transparent valuation benchmark for a privately held company that has largely operated away from public scrutiny.

Analysts suggest that fresh capital from an IPO could be channelled toward expanding research and development, scaling up manufacturing infrastructure and accelerating the development of next-generation vaccines and biologics. The vaccine industry is capital-intensive and requires sustained investment in clinical trials, regulatory approvals and global distribution networks. Public listing could therefore enhance the company’s financial flexibility at a time when global health security and routine immunisation demand continue to underpin long-term growth prospects.