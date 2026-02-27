India-EU FTA text released, offers clarity on data protection, CBAM and more

The provisions mandate transparency in anti-dumping and countervailing investigations. Both India and the EU must notify the other before initiating a probe and allow consultations—at least seven days after invitation—prior to launching a countervailing case. Interested parties must be given an opportunity to present their views. Before issuing a final decision, authorities must disclose essential facts in writing and provide detailed reasons in any preliminary findings. “Both India and the EU shall apply no less favourable conditions to the other Party’s goods than those applied to like goods from other third countries as regards any flexibilities granted in the implementation of their carbon border adjustment measures,” said the text of the FTA.

In the services segment, the agreement widens entry opportunities in areas including information technology, banking and finance, telecom, and professional services, while also easing norms for the temporary movement of qualified professionals. The text also addressed challenges of non-tariff measures like sanitary and phytosanitary measures and assured “to protect human, animal or plant life or health in the territory of each Party while facilitating trade between the Parties and to ensure that Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures imposed by each Party do not create - unjustified barriers to trade.”

The two sides reiterated their existing rights and commitments under the WTO’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement. They agreed that any food safety or animal and plant health measures will be framed and implemented in line with global rules, balancing trade facilitation with the need to safeguard human, animal and plant life within their territories. Such measures, the text underscores, must not be deployed as disguised or arbitrary restrictions on trade.

Regarding CBAM, which has been a point of contention between the two sides for long, the EU committed to support India's greenhouse gas emission reduction efforts, in particular through the mobilisation of financial resources, tools, instruments and related investments. No special concession has been given to India but the EU committed to aid India’s long-term industrial transformation to align with CBAM, with special assistance for medium and small enterprises.