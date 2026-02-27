NSE’s Gift City arm to launch super broker app offering retail investors access to 30 stock exchanges

MUMBAI: Over the next few months, retail investors including NRIs can directly invest in any stocks listed across the world’s 30 largest stock exchanges through the super broker app that the Gift City arm of the NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) is planning to commercially launch. The app, NSE Global Access Platform, is active with all the US stocks available for trade.

The Global Access Platform targets outbound investments under the liberalised remittances scheme (LRS) of the RBI and also allows fractional investing, which is to buy not one stock fully but according to the money in your account, given that some US stocks like Apple are really pricey, and only dollar-denominated trading.

“All the US stocks are available for trade now. Over the next three to six months, we want to enable anybody interested to directly invest in overseas stocks to do so at a fraction of the current charges they pay for select stocks now. Not just American or European blue-chips, we’ll be offering all stocks from across 30 of the world’s largest equity markets,” NSEIX managing director and chief executive V Balasubramaniam told TNIE.

For US access, they have roped in US broker View Trade, while for other markets they are talking to brokers in the respective regions, he added.

While the whole of north America and Europe will be covered, when it comes to Asia, it will be Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Korea to begin with. To avoid any tax complications, the facility will be available to those countries with which we have double taxation avoidance treaties, he said.

Balasubramaniam did not say what would be their charges except that it will be much cheaper than what others are charging now. An official, on condition of anonymity, said while for other brokers who offer this service on select blue-chips, an investor has to pay at least 0.50% of the invested money in forex conversion charges and brokerages on an average, the NSE’s would be much lower, say under one-third of that.

A key feature of the platform is the ability to execute fractional trades, allowing investors to purchase portions of high-priced global stocks rather than an entire share, he added, and described the initiative as a structural expansion of investor access beyond domestic markets.

“We have already gone live in the US, which is the biggest market of interest with over 95% of the $1.7 billion invested in foreign stocks going into US stocks,” he said, adding the platform can be described as a super broker app, which will be available on other brokerages as well once it is fully launched.

A key feature of the app is that unlike in the domestic market where you need a demat account to trade, NSE is only asking for a quick KYC which is done online. If you have Digilocker, it is all the more easier to open an account.