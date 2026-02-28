Groww unveils AI-powered platforms across trading, bonds and wealth services

BENGALURU: Investment platform Groww has unveiled an artificial intelligence-led product architecture spanning trading, fixed income and digital wealth management, as it sets out its next phase of growth at its first product showcase, Groww Next 2026.

The company said it is building what it calls “responsible intelligence” for every type of investor, using AI to assist users while keeping decision-making in their hands through consent layers, transparency and built-in safeguards.

Among the announcements was GR-1, an AI investing assistant currently in beta. The tool reads markets, tracks news sentiment and provides personalised insights based on a user’s portfolio. However, it does not execute trades automatically. Users must explicitly approve any action. The feature is opt-in and includes multiple AI guardrails, including consent layers and execution controls.

Groww also expanded Groww Prime, its optional offering for mutual fund investors. Subscribers receive deeper portfolio insights, personalised guidance and dedicated support. New additions include advanced portfolio health checks, SIP monitoring tools and intelligent nudges designed to support long-term investing behaviour. Investors can continue with a fully self-directed experience if they prefer.

In a move aimed at widening access to fixed income products, Groww will allow retail investors to buy and sell bonds in the secondary market. Bonds have typically been dominated by banks and high net worth investors. The platform will display curated bond listings supported by internal risk evaluation frameworks to help users assess suitability and risk exposure.