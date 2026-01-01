Fuelled by GST cut, car sales hit new high of 45.5 lakh units in 2025

India’s passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales reached a record 45.5 lakh units in 2025, up 6% from 43.05 lakh units in 2024. This surge was fuelled by the late-September GST revisions, which boosted affordability after a sluggish start to the year. Going forward in 2026, India’s largest carmaker -- Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) -- expects the PV market to grow by 6–7% on the back of improving affordability, stable macro conditions and sustained consumer demand.

MSIL dispatched 18.44 lakh units in 2025, beating its previous high of 17.90 lakh units in 2024. Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee said that factors such as GST reduction, income tax relief on income of up to Rs 12 lakh and repo rate cuts helped the auto industry's performance in 2025. "We need to split 2025 into two halves -- pre GST and post GST...it is a combination of these things which has really pepped up the market from the month of October onwards," added Banerjee.

Reeling from a steep sales slowdown, the GST Council slashed taxes on four-wheelers and two-wheelers in late September by 8-10%, triggering price cuts by automakers.

For Maruti Suzuki, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) now account for about 30% of PV sales, thanks to the success of two mid-size SUVs -- Grand Vitara and Victoris. Banerjee stated that they have seen a strong revival in the entry-level segment and the company would continue with tactical pricing on smaller cars.