India’s equity market severely underperformed global peers in 2025

Facing global headwinds, including a steep tariff by the United States, and record selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), India’s equity market severely underperformed when compared to returns delivered by global peers.

The local market logged its tenth consecutive year of positive returns with the benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Sensex – gaining up to 10% in calendar year 2025. The Sensex surged over 9%, adding 7,080 points from its closing level of 78,139 on December 31, 2024. The Nifty50 advanced 2,485 points, or 10.5%, during the same period, from 23,645 on the same day last year.

However, when compared to returns delivered by major global markets, the 10% return stands short. In 2025, the US’ Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by about 13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 26%. China’s stock markets staged a strong recovery, gaining 22%, and the MSCI Emerging Markets index soared nearly 30%, well ahead of India’s benchmarks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 also delivered a stellar return of 28% while Taiwan Stock Exchange surged 27%. Standouts included South Korea’s Kospi and Spain’s main index, which climbed 76% to 48% respectively, underscoring India’s relative lag.