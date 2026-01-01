ITC shares see sharpest fall in six years as Centre imposes new excise duty on cigarettes

It was a terrible start for ITC, one of India’s largest conglomerates, on the exchanges on the very first day of 2026. Shares of ITC Ltd. fell to the lowest level in nearly three years after the government notified the hike in excise duty on cigarettes and other products.

With the magnitude of the tax impact being significantly higher than earlier estimates, ITC shares fell 9.7% to end at Rs 363.90 on Thursday on the BSE. In the Nifty50 index, ITC emerged as the biggest loser. This was the sharpest single-day fall for ITC since March 2020 when the global equity market was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India, the distributor of Marlboro in India, nose-dived 17% to Rs 2,280. Market experts believe that the proposed new tax increase on cigarettes is likely to impact ITC’s operating margin and volume. The current tax structure of 28% GST and ad valorem cess between 5%-36% will be replaced by a 40% GST and a rise in excise duty.

Analysts at Religare Broking stated that ITC is set to face near-term margin and volume pressures following the government's notification of a new excise duty on cigarettes, effective February 1, 2026. This follows the passage of the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which replaces the earlier temporary levy with a formalised excise structure.