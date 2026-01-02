4 Indian semiconductor units to begin commercial production from 2026: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that four semiconductor units in the country—including those being set up by the Tata Group, Micron, and CG Semi—will move beyond pilot runs and trial production to begin regular, large-scale manufacturing from 2026. “Kaynes Semicon, CG Power, Micron Technology and Tata Electronics are set to start commercial manufacturing of semiconductors in India in 2026,” said the minister.

The government said these companies will supply products to domestic manufacturers as well as export to global markets. While the facilities are not yet operating at full capacity, they are expected to ramp up production over the next few years.

India began its semiconductor journey in 2021 with an approved incentive package of Rs 76,000 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). Since then, ten major projects have been approved across six states, spanning wafer fabrication, ATMP/OSAT, and compound semiconductor manufacturing.