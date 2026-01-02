Centre floats draft labour rules: 90-day work for gig workers’ social security benefits  

The draft rules outline the process for registration of gig and platform workers on a designated portal, which will serve as the basis for determining eligibility for benefits such as life and disability cover, health insurance, maternity benefits and old-age protection. Workers would be required to furnish basic identification details and proof of work undertaken during the year, while platform aggregators would have obligations to share verified data on worker engagement.

The Centre has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders within a specified consultation window, signalling its intent to refine the framework based on industry feedback. Platform companies are expected to flag operational challenges related to tracking workdays across multiple apps, while worker unions and advocacy groups are likely to push for a lower eligibility threshold and broader coverage, arguing that income volatility and intermittent work are inherent features of gig employment.

The move follows the enactment of the Code on Social Security, which for the first time formally recognised gig and platform workers within India’s labour law architecture. However, the absence of notified rules had delayed the rollout of benefits, leaving millions of workers without statutory social protection. The pre-publication of draft rules is being seen as an effort by the government to bridge this gap and provide regulatory clarity.

Experts said the proposed framework could significantly alter the social security landscape for gig workers, but its impact will depend on how the final rules address issues such as portability of benefits, contribution mechanisms and enforcement. They also cautioned that the 90-day criterion may exclude a large section of workers who rely on gig platforms as a supplementary source of income rather than full-time employment.

Once the consultation process is complete, the Centre is expected to notify the final rules, paving the way for implementation in coordination with states and digital labour platforms. The government has indicated that stakeholder feedback will play a key role in shaping the final version, underlining the evolving nature of regulation in the gig economy.