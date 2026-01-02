Coal India permits direct participation of Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal buyers in e-auction

NEW DELHI: In a big move, Coal India Limited (CIL) has, for the first time, permitted countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal to participate in auctions conducted by the company, effective 1 January 2026. According to a Friday press note by CIL, India’s largest coal miner, consumers who wish to import coal from India will be allowed to directly participate in the Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions conducted by the company.

CIL’s Board has recently cleared the decks for this move by tweaking the scheme’s mechanism in the SWMA auction. Under the revised framework, foreign buyers can participate alongside domestic buyers in the SWMA auction. Earlier, access to CIL’s coal by consumers across borders was only through domestic coal traders, who were allowed to buy and sell coal without any end-use restrictions.