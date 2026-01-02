Gold rally buoys forex reserves by $3.3 billion to $696.6 billion

MUMBAI: A steep increase in the value of gold -- the price of the metal had peaked at $4,575/ounce during the week -- has pushed up the foreign exchange reserves by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion in the week to December 26.

This marks a second consecutive week of accretion, following a substantial $4.36 billion increase in the preceding week, the Reserve Bank said Friday.

Of the total accretion of $3.29 billion, as much as $2.96 billion came in from the gold reserves which rose to $113.32 billion in the reporting week. Interestingly, it may be noted that on December 26, the price of gold had peaked intra-day at $4,575 an ounce. Since then it has come down by 4%. This was a historic high for the yellow metal.

