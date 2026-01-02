ITC slumps to three-year low as excise shock triggers broker downgrades and target cuts

CHENNAI: ITC Ltd shares slid to their lowest level in nearly three years on Friday (January 2) as a wave of brokerage downgrades and sharp target price cuts followed the government’s announcement of a steep increase in excise duty on cigarettes, triggering a reassessment of the company’s earnings outlook and valuation. The stock extended losses from the previous session, underperforming the broader market as investors reacted to what analysts described as one of the most disruptive tax changes for the tobacco industry in recent years.

After a steep fall in morning trade, the shares steadied near ₹349 apiece, down 4.04% as of 1:21 PM.

The immediate trigger for the sell-off was the notification of a higher and more rigid cigarette excise duty structure, which significantly raises the overall tax burden on cigarette manufacturers.

The Centre notified on Thursday that from February 1, pan masala, cigarettes, tobacco and similar products will attract a Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of 40%, while bidis will attract 18% GST.

For ITC, whose cigarette business remains its largest profit contributor despite diversification into FMCG, hotels and agri-business, the excise hike has direct implications for margins, volumes and cash flows. Analysts estimate that the company will need to raise cigarette prices sharply over the coming months to offset the higher taxes, with some projections pointing to cumulative price hikes of 20 percent or more across segments.