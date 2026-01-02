New FASTag rules from Feb 1, aim to ease verification hassles for private vehicle owners

Instead, the focus will shift entirely to verification before activation. Banks and other authorised FASTag issuers will be required to complete all vehicle checks upfront. Vehicle details will need to be matched with records available on the government’s VAHAN database before a FASTag is activated. In cases where VAHAN data is not accessible, issuers must verify the vehicle using the registration certificate and ensure that all information is accurate at the time of issuance. Responsibility for any discrepancies will rest with the issuing entity.

The new norms will apply uniformly across all channels, including FASTags purchased at toll plazas, bank branches, dealerships and online platforms. This uniform approach is intended to ensure consistency in verification standards and reduce cases of incorrect tagging, duplicate FASTTags or tags being affixed to the wrong vehicle category.

For existing FASTag users, the changes mean that KYV will not be triggered unless there is a specific issue or complaint, such as suspected misuse, incorrect vehicle classification or a problem with the physical tag. In the absence of such concerns, users will not be asked to undergo additional verification.

Officials said the overhaul is designed to balance convenience with compliance by eliminating repeated checks after activation while strengthening scrutiny at the entry point. By completing verification before a FASTag becomes active, the authority expects fewer disruptions for users and smoother toll operations across national highways.

With FASTag now firmly embedded in India’s electronic toll collection system, the revised norms are expected to improve reliability, reduce grievances and make highway travel more seamless for millions of private vehicle owners from February 1 onward.