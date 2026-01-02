New FASTag rules from Feb 1, aim to ease verification hassles for private vehicle owners

CHENNAI: New FASTag norms notified by the National Highways Authority of India will come into force from February 1, bringing a significant change in how toll tags are issued and verified for private vehicles across the country. The revised framework is aimed at simplifying the user experience while tightening checks at the initial stage to prevent misuse and errors, said NHAI on Friday.
Under the new rules, the Know Your Vehicle, or KYV, process will no longer be required as a routine post-activation step for new FASTags issued to cars, jeeps and vans. Until now, many vehicle owners were asked to complete KYV verification even after a FASTag had been activated and used, often leading to repeated alerts, temporary suspensions and confusion despite the submission of valid documents at the time of purchase. The removal of this post-issuance requirement is expected to reduce inconvenience for highway users and streamline toll payments.
Instead, the focus will shift entirely to verification before activation. Banks and other authorised FASTag issuers will be required to complete all vehicle checks upfront. Vehicle details will need to be matched with records available on the government’s VAHAN database before a FASTag is activated. In cases where VAHAN data is not accessible, issuers must verify the vehicle using the registration certificate and ensure that all information is accurate at the time of issuance. Responsibility for any discrepancies will rest with the issuing entity.
The new norms will apply uniformly across all channels, including FASTags purchased at toll plazas, bank branches, dealerships and online platforms. This uniform approach is intended to ensure consistency in verification standards and reduce cases of incorrect tagging, duplicate FASTTags or tags being affixed to the wrong vehicle category.
For existing FASTag users, the changes mean that KYV will not be triggered unless there is a specific issue or complaint, such as suspected misuse, incorrect vehicle classification or a problem with the physical tag. In the absence of such concerns, users will not be asked to undergo additional verification.
Officials said the overhaul is designed to balance convenience with compliance by eliminating repeated checks after activation while strengthening scrutiny at the entry point. By completing verification before a FASTag becomes active, the authority expects fewer disruptions for users and smoother toll operations across national highways.
With FASTag now firmly embedded in India’s electronic toll collection system, the revised norms are expected to improve reliability, reduce grievances and make highway travel more seamless for millions of private vehicle owners from February 1 onward.