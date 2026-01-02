Nifty hits an all-time high on second day of 2026

The Indian equity market extended its gains on Friday with the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 surging 193.45 points or 0.73% in intraday deals to reach an all-time peak of 26,340. The 50-share index settled 182 points or 0.7% higher at 26,328.55. The other benchmark, BSE Sensex, climbed 573.41 points, or 0.67%, to close at 85,762.01. During the day, it jumped 623.67 points or 0.73% to 85,812.27, just shy of its all-time high of 86,159.

The buying on Friday was supported by positive sector-specific developments, particularly the strong auto sales trend in December and the expectation of a robust Q3 earnings season. Global markets also remained firm but the rupee traded weak by 0.20-0.22% near 90.16 against the dollar.

Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that expectations around the upcoming Q3 results and supportive policy measures in the Union Budget have helped lift overall sentiment. A key factor has been improved participation in the broader market, particularly selective buying in mid-cap stocks.

“We expect this positivity to continue into next week, supported by several companies announcing their pre-quarterly business updates…Overall, markets are expected to remain firm, with investor focus on pre-quarterly business updates and the onset of the Q3 earnings season,” added Khemka.

Broader markets also participated in the rally of Friday as the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 1% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.7%. Sectoral performance was largely positive. Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal led the gains, each rising around 1.5%. Automobile stocks remained in focus, with the Nifty Auto index up 1.1%, supported by strong December sales numbers reported by companies.

Banking stocks witnessed strong buying interest following positive December quarter business updates, lifting the Bank Nifty to a fresh record high of 60,152.35 during the session.