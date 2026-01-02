Sensex's jaw-dropping 15,594% returns in 40 years—from 524 points to 86,000

MUMBAI: The Sensex, the 30-share markets benchmark that just celebrated its 40th birthday, has given whopping returns of 15,594%—from 524 points at launch on January 1, 1986 to 86,159 points at its peak last November.

The Sensex is the benchmark index of the BSE, the oldest stock exchange in Asia, which was founded on July 9, 1875 by a group of 22 stockbrokers led by Premchand Roychand under a banyan tree as the Native Share & Stock Brokers Association. It was officially recognized by the government in 1956.

Only four -- Reliance, L&T, ITC and Hindustan Unilever-- of the original 30 stocks continue to be in the index for all these 40 years while some others like Tata Motors (39 years), Tata Steel (38 years) and SBI (37 years) have briefly exited before returning. These 30 stocks represent 40% of the market capitalisation of all BSE stocks.

The Sensex crossed 1,000 points in 1990, scaled the 5,000-mark in 1999, 10,000-mark in 2006, 20000-mark in 2007, 30,000-mark in 2015, 40,000-mark in 2019, 50,000-mark in 2021, 70,000-mark in 2023, 85,000-mark in 2024 and peaked at 86,159 in November 2025.