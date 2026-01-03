Amazon lets stranded US staff work from India amid H-1B delays, but with tight curbs

Under the temporary arrangement, these employees are prohibited from writing or deploying code, making strategic or managerial decisions, or interacting directly with customers. Their work is confined to narrowly defined, non-critical tasks that do not influence core business operations, product development or customer-facing activities. Internally, the company is treating the measure as an exception rather than a substitute for proper work authorisation.

The strict limitations highlight the legal complexities of cross-border employment, particularly for large technology companies managing globally mobile workforces. By curbing the scope of work, Amazon is seeking to balance employee retention with compliance risks while the visa delays persist.

The decision comes against the backdrop of sustained H-1B visa appointment backlogs at US consulates in India, where demand continues to far exceed availability. These delays have disrupted staffing plans across the technology sector, prompting companies to adopt temporary and tightly controlled solutions.

Amazon has informed affected employees that the arrangement is time-bound and dependent on visa progress. Employees are expected to return to the US as soon as their visa appointments are completed, with March 2, 2026 set as the outer limit for the temporary accommodation.