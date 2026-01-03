Banks notch up double-digit credit and deposit growth in Q3

MUMBAI: Driven by the festive demand and the GST rate cut-induced shopping spree, both public and private sector banks have turned the tide in the third quarter, clocking double-digit growth in advances as well as deposit accretion.

A dozen banks have reported their business updates for the December quarter over the weekend, recording double-digit growth in their loan and deposit books compared to the same period a year ago.

The second largest state-owned lender Bank of Baroda said its domestic business increased 3.11% sequentially and 9.09% annually to Rs 27.65 trillion. On the liabilities side, global deposits grew 2.68% on-quarter and 8.54% on-year to Rs 16.60 trillion.

The third largest state-owned lender Punjab National Bank reported a 10.15% rise in domestic advances to Rs 11.68 trillion in Q3. The smaller Bank of India said its loans grew at a much faster rate of 15.07% to Rs 6.29 trillion, while the mid-sized state-run lender Uco Bank said its advances grew 16.3% to Rs 2.15 trillion.

Among other public sector lenders, the Chennai-based Indian Bank said its advances grew 14.5% to Rs 6.4 trillion in the reporting quarter, while its Punjab-based peer Punjab & Sind Bank said its advances grew 15.2% to Rs 0.9 trillion.

Among private sector lenders, privatization-bound IDBI Bank said its net advances increased 15% from Rs 2.07 trillion in the previous quarter to Rs 2.39 trillion in the December quarter and the total business expanded to Rs 5.47 trillion, reflecting a robust 12% on-year increase from Rs 4.89 trillion in December 2024.

Tamil Nadu based Karur Vysya bank said its advances grew 17.1% to Rs 1 trillion, while the Kerala-based South Indian Bank reported an 11.3% increase in advances to Rs 96,765 crore.

In an exchange filing, the bank said during the December quarter, it wrote off Rs 900 crore. “Had this not been done, the annualized loan growth would have been 12.43%,” the Thrissur-based bank said.